Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 5th - Game 68/72

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (35-23-7-2, 79 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game home series against the Wheeling Nailers (44-17-3-3, 94 points) on Friday, April 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home series continues on Saturday, April 11th at 7:00 p.m. and concludes on Sunday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 68 of the regular season with wins in five of their last seven games (5-2-0-0) and a point earned in seven of their last 10 games (5-3-2), 17 of their last 25 contests (12-7-3-2) and 26 of their 37 games played to open 2026 (19-12-5-2).

Previously at home, the Royals completed a four-game home sweep of Norfolk with three consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history, and one goal allowed on 97 shots faced over the four games (.990 SV%).

At home, the Royals have won 19 of their last 25 games with a point in 22 of the 25 games (19-3-2-1). On the road, the Royals have won seven of their last 16 contests with a point earned in 10 of the last 16 road games (7-6-2-1).

Forward Carson Golder lead the Royals in goals (17) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (34) and points (46).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Through 67 games played, Wheeling has posted a 44-17-3-3 record for 94 points with 10 wins over their last 11 games since their 1-0 loss to the Royals in their prior meeting on March 11. Wheeling is attempting to win its first division title in 22 years

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (44-17-6), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th.

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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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