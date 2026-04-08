Swamp Rabbits Sign Mastrodomenico to First Pro Contract

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico has signed with the team ahead of their final seven games of the regular season.

Mastrodomenico officially turns pro with the Swamp Rabbits, following the end of his Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The 6'0", 210-pound blueliner completed his senior season with the NCAA's Notre Dame, serving as captain while earning 13 points (5g-8ast) in 35 contests. After the season when he signed his ATO, Mastrodomenico signed an AHL contract with the Reign that begins in the 2026-27 season.

From Kirkland, Quebec, Mastrodomenico, 21, played 120 games over four seasons with the Fighting Irish, earning 10 goals, 26 assists, and 36 points. Before going to college, he played two seasons in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, and represented Canada at the 2022 U18 World Junior Championships.

The Swamp Rabbits play their final seven games at home, beginning tonight with a "Waggin Wednesday" showdown against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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