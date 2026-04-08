Kansas City Mavericks Renew Seattle Kraken Affiliation

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce a new 4-year extension of the team's affiliation with the NHL's Seattle Kraken and AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, continuing a successful partnership that further strengthens the player development path between Kansas City, Seattle, and the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The extension keeps the Mavericks in place as Seattle's and Coachella Valley's ECHL affiliate through the 2030 season, reinforcing a relationship built on player development, organizational alignment, and a shared commitment to success on and off the ice.

Since the affiliation began following the 2022 season, the partnership has created a strong foundation for developing talent across all three levels. With Kansas City serving as a key part of that pipeline, the Mavericks have continued to play an important role in preparing players for advancement while maintaining a high standard of competition in the ECHL.

Since joining the Kraken affiliation, the Mavericks have advanced to the Kelly Cup Playoffs each season, including a trip to the Kelly Cup finals (23-24 Season), 2 Brabham Cups (23-24 & 25-26 Season), and 3 regular-season Mountain Division Titles.

"We've built an outstanding relationship with the Seattle Kraken and the Coachella Valley Firebirds organizations," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "In Kansas City, we take great pride in being a part of their development system. Over the past four seasons, we've shared a great deal of success, and they are truly a first-class organization to work with. Their communication, leadership, and commitment to developing prospects align perfectly with our values. We look forward to continuing that success and playing an important role in the growth of their players."

"Since our affiliation with the Seattle Kraken began in 2022-23, we've seen tremendous growth and success within our organization rising talent, record-breaking performances, key milestones, as well as season ticket and attendance growth," said Mavericks Team Owner Lamar Hunt Jr. "This extension reflects our shared commitment to developing hockey at every level in Kansas City and within the Kraken organization. We're excited to continue building on this foundation, supporting players, coaches, the community, and growing the game we love for years to come."

The extension is another important step in the continued growth of the Mavericks organization and reflects the value of alignment with two respected professional hockey organizations in Seattle and Coachella Valley.

The Mavericks look forward to continuing this relationship and building on the momentum created through the partnership. With the extension now in place, the organization remains focused on developing players, competing for championships, and representing Kansas City at the highest level of professional hockey.

The Kansas City Mavericks are the proud ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds.







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