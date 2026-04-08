Cody Sylvester Announces Plans to Retire from Professional Hockey Following 2025-26 Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators forward and captain, Cody Sylvester, announced on Wednesday that he will retire from professional hockey following the 2025-26 season.

Sylvester, 33, is set to retire after thirteen seasons of professional hockey, a journey that began back in 2013 with the Wheeling Nailers following five seasons of junior hockey with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen. He spent part of the 2014-15 campaign with the South Carolina Stingrays before heading overseas to play in Europe for the Iserlohn Roosters. Sylvester would spend the next five seasons playing in Germany and Austria for Iserlohn, Dornbirner EC, and EC Bad Nauheim ahead of his return to the ECHL in 2020 with the Nailers. After the 2020-21 campaign, Sylvester signed with the Gladiators, with whom he has been with for the last five seasons. He was named an alternate captain for the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons before being named captain for the 2025-26 season. Over the course of his professional career, Sylvester has scored 253 goals and 314 assists for 567 points in 691 games.

In 300 career games with the Gladiators, Sylvester has racked up 119 goals and 144 assists for 263 points, and is currently 2nd in goals, 4th in assists, and 3rd in points in the franchise's history. He is also one of just four players to have appeared in 300+ games with the team. Sylvester has supplied Gladiators nation with many memories over the years, including setting the franchise's single season goals record with 38 goals in the 2022-23 season and being named to the 2023 ECHL 2nd All-Star Team. His 24 game winning goals are the second most in franchise history behind only Derek Nesbitt (27).

"Atlanta has been home for the past five years, and playing for the Glads has truly been an honor and such a meaningful part of my hockey career," said Sylvester. "During our time here, my wife and I built our life, welcomed two incredible children into the world, and created memories that will last forever."

"Being able to share this journey with my kids and have them watch me play has been the greatest highlight of my career," he said.

Sylvester continued to say, "I'm beyond grateful to the Atlanta organization and the fans for the unwavering support and for everything you've done for my family and me. This city will always hold a special place in our hearts."

Sylvester's final regular season game at Gas South Arena will be on Friday, April 10, at 7:10 PM. There will be a pregame ceremony honoring Cody Sylvester, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Cody Sylvester poster, commemorating his career.







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