Admirals Ink Carter Korpi Ahead of Final Road Stretch

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that they have signed forward Carter Korpi to a standard players' contract.

Korpi, 24, joins the Admirals as they begin a stretch of six road games to close out the 2025-26 season. The South Lyon, MI native spent three full seasons in the North American Hockey League split between the Bismarck Bobcats, Jamestown Rebels, Minot Minotauros, and Wichita Falls Warriors. Korpi would go on to play four years of NCAA hockey at Union College where he appeared in 101 games and earned 34 points.

Korpi will wear #19 for the Admirals.

The Admirals head north to Portland, Maine to begin a three-game set against the Maine Mariners on Friday night, April 10th at 7:15pm. Tune in to the Sentara Norfolk Admirals Broadcast Network with Nick Gimbel on FloHockey and Youtube Live (audio only) to catch all the action.







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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