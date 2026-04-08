ECHL Transactions - April 8

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 8, 2026:

Allen:

Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Kevin Gursoy, F Placed on Reserve

Add Landen Hookey, F Assigned by Belleville

Greensboro:

Add Nick DeSantis, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Caden Brown, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Michael Mastrodomenico, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Michael Mastrodomenico, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Tristan De Jong, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Connor Milburn, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Percival, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Jason Ahearn, F Placed on Team Suspension

Iowa:

Add Jack Collins, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Matt Argentina, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Noah Massie, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Add Tabor Heaslip, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Thomas Messineo, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Hudson Wilson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Jones, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tynan Ewart, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jacob Hudson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Owen Gallatin, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Xander Lamppa, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Assigned by Providence

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Ethan Szmagaj, D Placed on Reserve

Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve

Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Keegan McMullen, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Sean Strange, D Placed on Reserve

Add Clay Hanus, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Savannah:

Add Evan Cormier, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Noah Giesbrecht, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Owen Lindmark, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Jake Sibell, G Activated from Reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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