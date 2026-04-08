ECHL Transactions - April 8
Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 8, 2026:
Allen:
Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Kevin Gursoy, F Placed on Reserve
Add Landen Hookey, F Assigned by Belleville
Greensboro:
Add Nick DeSantis, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Caden Brown, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Michael Mastrodomenico, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Michael Mastrodomenico, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Tristan De Jong, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Connor Milburn, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Percival, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Jason Ahearn, F Placed on Team Suspension
Iowa:
Add Jack Collins, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Matt Argentina, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Noah Massie, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Recalled by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
Add Tabor Heaslip, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Thomas Messineo, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Hudson Wilson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Jones, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tynan Ewart, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jacob Hudson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Owen Gallatin, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Xander Lamppa, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Assigned by Providence
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Ethan Szmagaj, D Placed on Reserve
Add Carter Allen, D Activated from Reserve
Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Keegan McMullen, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Sean Strange, D Placed on Reserve
Add Clay Hanus, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Savannah:
Add Evan Cormier, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Noah Giesbrecht, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Owen Lindmark, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete JC Brassard, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Jake Sibell, G Activated from Reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 8 - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from Loan to the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: April 8, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Artyom Borshyov Tells Immigration Story at Elementary School Reading Week - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Cody Sylvester Announces Plans to Retire from Professional Hockey Following 2025-26 Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Kansas City Mavericks Renew Seattle Kraken Affiliation - Kansas City Mavericks
- Inside the Swamp: April 1-6 - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 5th - Game 68/72 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Add NHL Draft Pick Alex Weiermair - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Mastrodomenico to First Pro Contract - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 5th - Game 68/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Ink Carter Korpi Ahead of Final Road Stretch - Norfolk Admirals
- Details Announced for Weekend Home Games - Wichita Thunder
- Final Visit from Wichita this Season - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Win 100th Regular Season Game vs Idaho All-Time - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Outlasted by Grizzlies 3-2 in Final Meeting - Idaho Steelheads
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