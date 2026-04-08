Artyom Borshyov Tells Immigration Story at Elementary School Reading Week

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, continue their efforts to make hockey accessible to everyone while growing the game's impact across the Gate City.

Defenseman Artyom Borshyov spent an afternoon at B'nai Shalom Day School as part of the school's reading week, which highlights stories of immigrants. Borshyov, a 25-year-old native of Vitebsk, Belarus, shared his personal journey with students, offering a firsthand perspective on adapting to life in a new country.

Borshyov moved away from home at the age of 15 before relocating to the United States shortly after his 16th birthday to pursue his hockey career. He went on to play four years of Division I hockey at Lake Superior State University, earning his undergraduate degree, and later transferred to Lindenwood University for a fifth season, where he completed his MBA with a concentration in finance.

A native Belarusian speaker who is also fluent in Russian and English, Borshyov connected with students across four groups ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade. He read Russian-language books aloud before translating them into English, creating an interactive and engaging experience. Students asked thoughtful questions about cultural differences, favorite foods, and language, drawing laughs when Borshyov shared that he now thinks in English, though his dreams sometimes switch back to Russian.

The visit is part of the Gargoyles' ongoing commitment to community engagement. Since November, players have averaged three school visits per week, introducing young students to the sport, teaching the basics of hockey, and promoting active, healthy lifestyles through hands-on activities.

That outreach will continue on a larger scale during Greensboro's School Day Game on Thursday, April 16 against the Norfolk Admirals, where nearly 18,000 students are expected to attend and many experiencing hockey for the first time.

The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of their inaugural season beginning Friday, April 10 against the Worcester Railers at First Horizon Coliseum. On Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the team will honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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