Inside the Swamp: April 1-6

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades react after a score against the Jacksonville Icemen

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades react after a score against the Jacksonville Icemen(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades earned five of a possible six points in a three-game set against the Jacksonville Icemen, posting a 3-2 overtime win Thursday and a decisive 5-1 victory Friday before falling 2-1 in overtime Saturday.

Florida has now earned points in eight straight games and, with their strong showing last week in Jacksonville, has secured home ice through the opening two rounds of the postseason, clinching the South Division title with 100 points through 68 games. The Blades also hold the Eastern Conference lead over Wheeling by six points, despite the Nailers entering the week riding a 10-game winning streak.

Tip of the Ice'berg: Cole Moberg

Cole Moberg's six-game point streak came to an end Saturday night in Jacksonville, but not before the veteran blueliner left his mark on the series. Moberg recorded seven points (3g, 4a) during the stretch, highlighted by his overtime game-winning goal Thursday to open the weekend.

Skating alongside Riese Zmolek, Moberg has found consistency on Florida's backend, with the pairing developing strong chemistry in recent weeks. All seven of Moberg's points during the streak came with Zmolek as his primary partner, as the duo has effectively have moved the puck efficiently, activated offensively, and provided a steady presence in all three zones during the stretch.

A two-time Kelly Cup champion (2023, 2024), Moberg has provided a steady veteran presence on Florida's backend, bringing both offensive production and reliability in key situations. As the postseason approaches, his experience and ability to contribute in all three zones continue to be a valuable asset for an Everblades team positioning itself for another deep playoff run.

Staying Relentless

With their playoff position secured, the Florida Everblades have continued to raise the standard down the stretch, earning points in eight straight games (6-0-1-1) while outscoring opponents 35-15 during that span.

Florida's consistency has extended across all facets of the game, including a dominant special teams performance in Friday's 5-1 victory, converting on three of four power play opportunities while finishing a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill.

The Everblades have also controlled the South Division throughout the season, posting a 36-11-5-1 record against division opponents, a key factor in securing the division title and positioning themselves for a deep postseason run.

Despite the success, the focus inside the room remains on maintaining habits ahead of the playoffs.

"Really important every game. Like you said, we're getting closer to playoffs- we just need to tighten the screws on our game and continue to tighten it up," said Logan Lambdin following Friday's win.

Standout Performers

Oliver Chau - The Oakville, Ontario continued his strong second half offensive push collecting points in two of three games in Jacksonville scoring a power play goal in Friday's win and tallied the primary assist on Cole Moberg's game-winning overtime goal Thursday. The Everblades captain ranks second on the team with 48 points and matched his point total from last season.

Anthony Romano - The Everblades All-Star opened the scoring in both of Florida's wins Thursday and Friday converting a power play goal in each. Romano finished the weekend with four points (2g-2a) across the three-game set including a three-point effort Friday. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native leads Florida with 57 points are tied for 17th most in the ECHL.

Sam Stange - The rookie sniper shined throughout the weekend in Jacksonville notching four points (2g-2a) over the three-game set highlighted by a three-point performance Friday where he earned first star honors. Stange now has 18 points in 16 games with Florida.

Ross MacDougall - Scored the game-tying goal Thursday and earned third star honors, delivering a key moment and providing much-needed depth scoring.

By the Numbers

Sam Stange ranks third in the ECHL with a 22.9 shooting percentage and leads the Everblades with a 1.13 points per game average.

Jordan Sambrook leads all ECHL skaters with a +56 rating and continued his career season notching his team leading 36th assist of the season Friday night. His 44 points are ninth most among ECHL defensemen.

Anthony Romano recorded his 15th multi-point game of the season during Friday's 5-1 triumph and has tallied three points in a game four different times.

The Everblades have scored power play goals in four of their last six games operating at 22.7 percent (5/22) during this stretch. Florida scored a season best three man advantage goals Friday in Jacksonville including a pair from Sam Stange. The Blades four skater advantage goals on the weekend improved Florida's road power play to eight in the ECHL (20.8%).

Kyle McClellan has won both his starts as an Everblade against the Jacksonville with each win coming at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. During those starts McClellan has combined for a .919 save percentage and 1.50 goals-against average.

Brad Ralph's group finished with a combined record of 20-3-3 against their in-state foes Jacksonville and Orlando.

Weekly Rewind (2-0-1-0)

Thursday: Florida 3, Jacksonville 2 (OT) | Game Sheet

The Everblades rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory Thursday night, as Cole Moberg buried the game-winner 1:29 into the extra frame. Anthony Romano opened the scoring with a power play goal late in the first, but Jacksonville responded with a pair to take a third-period lead. Ross MacDougall evened the game midway through the third with his second of the season, setting the stage for Moberg's overtime heroics. Cam Johnson turned aside 30 shots in the win.

Friday: Florida 5, Jacksonville 1 | Game Sheet

Florida delivered a dominant performance Friday night, rolling to a 5-1 victory to secure the 1,200th win in franchise history. The Everblades erupted for three goals in the second period, including a pair on a 5-on-3 power play as Romano and Oliver Chau found the back of the net. Sam Stange added two goals in the contest, while Moberg capped the scoring from the blue line. Kyle McClellan earned the win with 15 saves as Florida controlled play throughout.

Saturday: Jacksonville 2, Florida 1 (OT) | Game Sheet

The Everblades closed out the weekend with a 2-1 overtime loss Saturday night but secured the South Division title in the process. Oliver Cooper opened the scoring in the first period, while Johnson was sharp once again, turning aside 29 shots. Florida generated sustained pressure in the third, outshooting Jacksonville 14-6, but could not find the go-ahead goal. Taos Jordan netted the overtime winner for the Icemen on their lone shot of the extra frame.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Florida Everblades are back on home ice to kick off a four-game homestand to wrap up the regular season beginning April 10 when they host the South Carolina Stingrays to begin a two-game set.

Florida has not faced South Carolina since January 25 when they defeated the Stingrays 6-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Everblades have controlled the season series earning seven of a possible eight points against the division rivals including a pair of decisive victories in Estero when the clubs matched up November 19 and 21.

South Carolina enters the series second in the South Division with 90 points holding a narrow two-point edge over the Atlanta Gladiators. The Stingrays have won each of their last two contests and have earned points in seven of their last 10 games during a critical stretch in their season.

Simon Pinard paces South Carolina's attack with 68 points in 66 games and has goals in each of his last two games. His 68 points are tied for fourth most in the ECHL. Forward Kyler Kupka has surged as of late notching six points over his last four games.

Defensively, Romain Rodzinski leads the Stingrays blueline with 32 points however has been out due to injury since March 15. In his absence, Connor Moore has provided steady production with 27 points in 51 games and has assists in two-straight.

Opening faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night and the series concludes Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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