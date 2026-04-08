Grizzlies Win 100th Regular Season Game vs Idaho All-Time

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Ryan Rosborough scored the game winning goal 6:48 into the third period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Tuesday night at Maverik Center.

Utah's Cy LeClerc scored a power-play goal from the right wing 7:22 into the contest. LeClerc has a goal in 3 of his last 5 games. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play. Idaho tied up the game with a Robbie Holmes goal 14:20 in.

John Gelatt gave Utah a 2-1 lead 13:44 into the second period. Gelatt was a +2 and had 5 shots.

Idaho's Kaleb Pearson tied it up 3:56 into the third period. Rosborough's game winner was scored on a rebound from a Colby Enns shot 6:48 in. Utah held on for the win as Hunter Miska stopped 30 of 32.

The Grizzlies are on a season long 4 game winning streak. Utah wins its 100th regular season game against Idaho.

The Grizzlies finish up the 2025-26 season with a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ryan Rosborough (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

2. Colby Enns (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. John Gelatt (Utah) - 1 goal.







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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