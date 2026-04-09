Ghost Pirates Rally Past Greenville for 4-3 Victory

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, erased an early deficit to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Greenville jumped out to a quick start, scoring just 27 seconds into the game as Jack Brackett found the back of the net from the top of the left circle to make it 1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits extended their lead late in the first period when Cole Fraser set up Keaton Mastrodonato for a breakaway goal, giving Greenville a 2-0 advantage after one.

Savannah responded in the second period, getting on the board 5:18 in when Reece Vitelli turned and fired from below the right circle to cut the deficit to 2-1. Dennis Cesana picked up the assist.

Moments later, the Ghost Pirates capitalized on the power play as Cesana scored from the point, with assists from Vitelli and Riley Hughes, tying the game at 2-2.

Less than two minutes later, Savannah grabbed its first lead when Nicholas Zabaneh tapped in a feed from Evan Nause. Jaxsen Wiebe added the secondary assist to make it 3-2.

Greenville tied the game early in the third period as a failed clearing attempt led to a power-play goal by John Parker-Jones, evening the score at 3-3.

Savannah answered for good with 6:10 remaining when Logan Drevitch centered a pass to Zabaneh, who buried his second of the night from the left side to make it 4-3.

Vinnie Purpura earned the win with 30 saves on 33 shots. Isaiah Saville stopped 13 of 16 shots, while Pierce Charleson turned aside 12 of 13 in relief for Greenville.

The Ghost Pirates wrap up their road trip Saturday night against the Orlando Solar Bears with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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