Knight Monsters Add NHL Draft Pick Alex Weiermair

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of forward Alex Weiermair.

Weiermair joins the Knight Monsters from the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, where he posted 93 points in 66 games this season.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, Weiermair previously played NCAA hockey for parts of two seasons with the University of Denver, where he skated in 33 games and was a member of the 2024 National Championship team.

Prior to joining the Pioneers, the Los Angeles, California, native skated in 55 games for the United States U18 National Team, where he tallied 26 points, including 11 goals.

Weiermair will be on an NHL contract with the Golden Knights next season, but will begin his professional career with the Knight Monsters, and wear number 18.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this weekend to take on the Allen Americans on Friday, April 10. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:10 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 5:00 pm PT. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







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