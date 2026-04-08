Final Visit from Wichita this Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (38-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host their rival the Wichita Thunder (25-30-7-4) tonight at 7:10 PM. This will be the Thunder's final visit to DFW this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On Ice Reporter: Isabella Keating/Gracee Tucker

Game Day Producer: John Beifuss

Editor and Pregame Host: Matthew McDowell

Stats: Dawson Baker

Next Home Game: Friday, April 10th vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters, 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 38-23-5-0

Home: 21-9-2-0

Away: 17-14-3-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (68) Brayden Watts

Goals: (35) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (10) Danny Katic

Assists: (45) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (24) Sam Sedley

+/- (+23) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (103) Danny Katic

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 25-30-7-4

Home: 15-11-2-4

Away: 10-19-5-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Greensboro Gargoyles Leaders:

Points: (59) Peter Bates

Goals: (22) Jay Dickman and Kyle Crnkovic*

Power Play Goals: (8) Kyle Crnkovic*

Assists: (40) Peter Bates

Power Play Assists: (17) Peter Bates

+/- (+7) Jack Bar*

PIM's (82) Declan Smith

* In the AHL

Sweep of Greensboro: The Americans completed the three-game sweep of the Greensboro Gargoyles last weekend with a 4-0 win last Saturday night at CUTX Event Center. Colby McAuley opened the scoring in the first period with his 24th goal of the season at the 8:46 mark. Hank Crone and Andre Anania had the assists. Three minutes later Maxim Barbashev took a pass from Kevin Gursoy and ripped a one timer from the slot for his first goal with the Americans at 11:53 of the opening period. Scoring continued in the middle frame as Ty Prefontaine scored his eighth of the year after a no-look pass from Spencer Asuchak. Allen added one more in the third period as Danny Katic scored into the empty net to give the Americans a 4-0 lead. It was the Americans 21st home win of the season (21-9-2-0).

Winning Streak Extended the Americans winning streak reached six games with their 4-0 win over Greensboro last Saturday. Their last loss came in South Carolina on March 21st.

Not Your Average Rookie: Americans Rookie Goalie Brett Mirwald extended his shutout streak to 133 minutes. He won back-to-back games last weekend 6-0, and 4-0 over Greensboro. He's 2-0 with a 1.000 save percentage and a 0.00 Goals Against Average. As a team, the Americans have seven shutouts this year.

Number 1 in the League: The Americans lead the ECHL in Goals per game averaging 3.68. They are tied with Kanas City for the most goals scored this season with 243. Last season the Americans scored only 175 goals total while giving up 311.

Top of the Food Chain: Americans forward Danny Katic remains the ECHL's leading goal scorer with 35 goals. He has four goals in his last three games.

Closing in: With the Americans win over Greensboro last Saturday, along with Idaho's regulation losses to Kansas City and Utah, the Americans closed the gap on second place to six points. The Americans have three games in hand.

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ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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