Steelheads Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today, April 22, their roster for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The postseason begins for the Steelheads on Thursday, April 23 in Allen with Game 1 of the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Americans.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 Players - a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Idaho's 25-man playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards (13): Jack Adams, Nick Canade, Robbie Holmes, Liam Malmquist, Jade Miller, Mason Nevers, Kaleb Pearson, Ty Pelton-Byce, Nick Portz, Grant Silianoff, Jordan Steinmetz, Mitch Wahl, Morgan Winters

Defensemen (7): Jeff Baum, Tommy Bergsland, Charlie Dodero, Aidan Hreschuk, Sam Jardine, Connor Punnett, Nick Young

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Beni Halasz

Playoff-eligible list (3): Jake Boltmann (D - San Jose Barracuda), Brendan Hoffmann (F - San Jose Barracuda), Ben Kraws (G - Texas Stars)

The playoff eligible list includes players who meet the playoff roster eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that playoff rosters are submitted to the ECHL.

Throughout the playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled players listed on a team's playoff eligible list become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), teams can supplement their initial playoff rosters with players listed on their playoff eligible lists, up to a maximum of 24 players total.

Tickets remain available for Games 3 and 4 in Boise on Sunday, April 26 and Monday, April 27. Visit the link HERE to purchase playoff tickets.

AWAY GAME WATCH PARTIES

Join us in the Sports Zone at Idaho Central Arena for watch parties for our away games in Allen!

Thursday April 23 & Friday April 24

Doors Open at 5:30

Food is available (limited menu)

No tickets required

Below is the full first-round schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, April 23 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 2: Friday, April 24 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 3: Sunday, April 26 | 4:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

Game 4: Monday, April 27 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 6: Saturday, May 2 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | 3:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*= if necessary

All postseason games can be streamed on FloHockey or listened to on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Home games throughout the playoffs can also be found on KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2).

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ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026

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