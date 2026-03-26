Royals Sign 6'3" Defenseman Kyle Walker to SPC

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Kyle Walker has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Walker, 25, signs his first professional contract to join the Royals following a five-year collegiate career at Mount Royal University in USports (2021-25) where the Leduc, Alberta native totaled 77 points (16g-61a) and 172 penalty minutes in 128 USports career games. In his 2025-26 senior season with the Cougars, the 6'3", 203-pound, left-shot blue-liner registered the team's sixth-most assists (15) and second-most points among defensemen (19) in 28 games. Named Captain at Mount Royal University in 2024-25, Walker's 28 PIMs in 2025-26 led all defensemen and tied for third-most on the team.

Prior to his USports career opening in 2021-22, Walker played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Everett Silvertips (2017-19) and Regina Pats (2019-2021) where he amassed 43 points (9g-34a) and 166 PIMs across 187 WHL career games. With Regina in 2020-21, Walker was teammates with Chicago Blackhawks first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Connor Bedard.







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