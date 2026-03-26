Nick Portz's Hat Trick Fuels 6-1 Steelheads Win

Published on March 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (38-19-5-1) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (40-20-1-2) 6-1 Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads and Stingrays continue their three-game set on Friday, with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MT from downtown Boise.

The Steelheads took control on Wednesday, scoring early and often in their 6-1 win. First up, it was Kaleb Pearson, who wasted no time finding the back of the net in his first game back with Idaho since being recalled to the Texas Stars on March 14.

Pearson skated down the right wing and picked the top right corner on Stingrays goaltender Alexis Gravel to put Idaho ahead 1-0 with a power play goal just 8:21 into the game.

Under two minutes later, the Steelheads struck again, with Connor Punnett firing a blast from the high slot that beat Gravel for his second of the season and a 2-0 Idaho edge.

The first period scoring would come to a close later in the frame when Liam Malmquist put a bow on the period with a power play goal of his own for his 23rd tally of the year to put the Steelheads in front 3-0 after 20 minutes.

After withstanding a South Carolina push early in the middle frame, the Steelheads were able to extend their lead further, grabbing a 4-0 lead in the final five minutes of the period on a goal by Nick Portz for his ninth of the season.

The Stingrays struck back early in the third on a goal from Simon Pinard to draw within three, but Portz took over the rest of the way.

The St. Cloud, MN native scored two goals in under two minutes later in the frame, notching his first ECHL hat trick and pushing him up to 11 goals on the season.

After the offensive explosion by Portz, the Steelheads held on for a 6-1 win in the series opener.

Idaho's Ben Kraws turned aside 30 of 31 shots in the win. South Carolina's Alexis Gravel stopped 17 of 21 shots before being pulled for Ty Taylor, who saved 3 of 5 shots in relief.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Nick Portz (IDH, 3-0-3, +4, 3 shots, first ECHL hat trick)

2) Ben Kraws (IDH, 30 saves, win)

3) Tommy Bergsland (IDH, 0-2-2, +3, 3 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.