Bigfoot Rumble to 6-0 Shutout Win over Oilers

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - Boise Bigfoot (37-19-4-1) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (20-35-5-0) 6-0 on Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Bigfoot will conclude the three-game set tomorrow night with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MT.

Boise struck first as Mitch Wahl received a pass outside the right circle from Chris Dodero and put the puck short side past Tulsa netminder Vyacheslav Buteyets to give Boise a 1-0 lead early in the first stanza.

Six minutes later, Liam Malmquist netted his 22nd goal of the season and second of the series as he put home a cross-crease pass from Ty Pelton-Byce for a 2-0 Bigfoot lead.

In the second period, Jade Miller extended the Boise lead to 3-0 as he banked the puck off Buteyets from behind the net and in just 65 seconds into the frame.

Morgan Winters got the Bigfoot on the board later in the second period for his first ECHL goal in his first pro game after sliding the puck through Buteyets from the side of the crease for a 4-0 lead.

Shortly after, Nick Young tallied his first professional goal after delivering a reverse hit at the point and firing a puck past Buteyets for a 5-0 Boise lead in the final three minutes of the period.

In the third period, Grant Silianoff was sprung on a 2-on-1 with Ty Pelton-Byce and fed the puck to the veteran who deposited the puck past newly inserted netminder David Tendeck for his 12th of the season and a 6-0 Bigfoot advantage.

Boise's Jake Barczewski made 36 saves in the win and earned his second career ECHL shutout. Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets turned aside 25 and was credited with the loss. David Tendeck made nine saves in relief.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Morgan Winters (BOI, 1-1-2, +2, 2 shots)

2) Jake Barczewski (BOI, 36 saves, win)

3) Nick Young (BOI, 1-0-1, +4, 4 shots)

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ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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