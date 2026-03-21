Homecoming Spoiled in Loss to Kansas City

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, KS - Wichita returned home on Friday night for the first time in over a month, falling to Kansas City, 5-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena in front of a lower bowl sell out of 6,001.

Jay Dickman led the way for the Thunder with a goal and an assist. Roddy Ross suffered the loss in a relief effort, stopping 15 shots.

Dickman opened the scoring near the midway point of the first. Wichita won a battle behind the Kansas City net. Kirby Proctor fired a shot from the high slot and Dickman redirected it past Logan Terness.

Jack Randl tied it at 17:09. He walked around a Thunder blueliner and beat Matt Davis for his 21st of the season.

At the start of the second, Davis didn't return to the Thunder crease and Ross came into the game.

Bates connected at 1:38 of the second on a pretty passing play to make it 2-1. Dickman was denied on a breakaway but fed a pass from the right circle to Bates. He slipped a backhand through Terness for his 17th of the year.

Lucas Sowder tied the contest at 10:23 when he blew by two players at the Wichita line and beat Ross for his ninth of the season.

At 15:02, Bobo Carpenter picked the pocket of a Thunder defender at the red line, skated down on a breakaway and beat Ross to make it 3-2.

Kansas City tacked on a late power play goal after Michal Stinil was called for a high stick. Justin Janicke salted the game away at 19:10 after he was left all alone in front of the net and made it 4-2.

Hudson Wilson added an empty netter at 19:51 to close the scoring.

Dickman reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth-straight season. Bates has points in four straight and netted his first goal since February 18. Stinil appeared in his 300th ECHL game.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The two teams play once again at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







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