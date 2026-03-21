Homecoming Spoiled in Loss to Kansas City
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, KS - Wichita returned home on Friday night for the first time in over a month, falling to Kansas City, 5-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena in front of a lower bowl sell out of 6,001.
Jay Dickman led the way for the Thunder with a goal and an assist. Roddy Ross suffered the loss in a relief effort, stopping 15 shots.
Dickman opened the scoring near the midway point of the first. Wichita won a battle behind the Kansas City net. Kirby Proctor fired a shot from the high slot and Dickman redirected it past Logan Terness.
Jack Randl tied it at 17:09. He walked around a Thunder blueliner and beat Matt Davis for his 21st of the season.
At the start of the second, Davis didn't return to the Thunder crease and Ross came into the game.
Bates connected at 1:38 of the second on a pretty passing play to make it 2-1. Dickman was denied on a breakaway but fed a pass from the right circle to Bates. He slipped a backhand through Terness for his 17th of the year.
Lucas Sowder tied the contest at 10:23 when he blew by two players at the Wichita line and beat Ross for his ninth of the season.
At 15:02, Bobo Carpenter picked the pocket of a Thunder defender at the red line, skated down on a breakaway and beat Ross to make it 3-2.
Kansas City tacked on a late power play goal after Michal Stinil was called for a high stick. Justin Janicke salted the game away at 19:10 after he was left all alone in front of the net and made it 4-2.
Hudson Wilson added an empty netter at 19:51 to close the scoring.
Dickman reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth-straight season. Bates has points in four straight and netted his first goal since February 18. Stinil appeared in his 300th ECHL game.
Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.
The two teams play once again at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today.
Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.
ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026
- Homecoming Spoiled in Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Homecoming Spoiled in Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Fall to Stingrays in Weekend Opener - Allen Americans
- Bigfoot Rumble to 6-0 Shutout Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Shut out by Steelheads, Barczewski - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Grizzlies, 4-1, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- McKay Stops 36 with Win Over Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Railers Fall, 6-2, to Maine to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Overtime in First of Two against Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Earn a Point against the Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Fight Back to Win in Cincinnati - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bison Outlast Heartlanders in Sprint to Finish, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Boislard Scores in Grizzlies 4-1 Loss at Indy - Utah Grizzlies
- 'Clones Fall to Komets in Overtime on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Collect Sixth Consecutive Home Win to Start Weekend Series against Tahoe - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Skate by Americans, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Win Memorable Debut for Bennett - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Unanswered Goals Lift Walleye over Knight Monsters in First-Ever Meeting - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Win Shootout Thriller 4-3 in Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Snap Skid with 4-3 Overtime Win over Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mariners Roll Through Railers in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Kalamazoo Survives Late Push, Hangs on for 3-2 Win - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Take Series Opener Versus Rush Friday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - March 20 - ECHL
- Chase Pauls Called up to Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Samuel Richard, Forward Luciano Wilson to ECHL Contracts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Sign Forward Parker Lindauer - Bloomington Bison
- Keaton Mastrodonato Returns Ahead of Weekend Set of Games - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Add Ingram, Winters, and Young from College Ranks - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Acquire Defenseman Louka Henault in Trade with Fort Wayne - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Railers Announce Multiple Moves Ahead of Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Waugh Signs PTO with Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Game Notes: March 20, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Jacob Slipec - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: a 2015 Kelly Cup Finals Rematch - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.