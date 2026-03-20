Chase Pauls Called up to Calgary Wranglers
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(KALAMAZOO, Mich.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Chase Pauls has been recalled to the Calgary Wranglers.
Pauls, 22, has played in every Rush game to this point, totaling 20 points (3g+17a) in 58 games this season. He picked up three assists for the first time in the same game last Thursday against Wichita.
The 6-foot-5 right-shot defenseman earns his first call-up to the Calgary Wranglers, who signed him to a two-way AHL/ECHL contract over the summer. Pauls made his AHL debut on loan to the Henderson Silver Knights in February 2025, where he played two games.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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