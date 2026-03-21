McKay Stops 36 with Win Over Iowa

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Dryden McKay stopped 36 shots and Sullivan Mack scored the eventual-game-winning goal with 81 seconds remaining to secure the Bloomington Bison's 3-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday evening.

Bloomington was tested in the defensive zone early after Iowa fired eight of the game's first nine shots on net. McKay started strong and was further tested on back-to-back penalty kills. The Bison killed off both instances and began to surge. Six of the final eight shots of the frame favored the Bison and the team earned a powerplay chance in the final minutes of the period, which carried over to the second. Through 20 minutes, Bloomington was outshot 16-8.

The Bison had early offensive chances on the carryover powerplay and drew a second man advantage before finally breaking the ice. Grant Porter sniped in a one-on-one chance at 13:10 on a rush after Deni Goure won a neutral zone battle. Later, Eddie Matsushima was denied on a shortened breakaway and Chongmin Lee was stopped on a similar play. Lee's play was reviewed to confirm the puck did not cross the line and the play was deemed "no goal." Bloomington continued to push and Cullen Ferguson was stopped on a wraparound bid. Iowa tied the game with under two minutes remaining to send the game knotted up to the third.

Bloomington killed off its third penalty to go a 3/3 in the beginning minutes of the stanza. Lou-Felix Denis gave the home squad a 2-1 lead when he cashed in on an odd-man rush from Shane Ott and Nikita Sedov under halfway through the final frame. McKay added to his impressive saves, remaining composed on a point-blank chance and later making a sprawling toe save on a one-timed shot. With time ticking down, Mack potted an empty-net goal after Goure won a faceoff to Sedov. Despite taking a 3-1 lead with just over a minute remaining, the Bison surrendered a final Iowa goal with 59 seconds on the clock. Bloomington held on to win the first of three-straight home games against Iowa this weekend.

Bring your dog and join the Bison for Pucks and Paws Night presented by American Buildings on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena! Special ticket bundles include a Gold Zone ticket, a dog ticket and a specialty Bison bandana for just $25!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







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