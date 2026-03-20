Steelheads Add Ingram, Winters, and Young from College Ranks

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today, March 19, the signings of three collegiate players: forward Adam Ingram, forward Morgan Winters, and defenseman Nick Young.

Ingram, 22, signed an ECHL contract with Idaho after making his professional debut on Wednesday for the Steelheads on an ATO. He didn't register a point but generated several high-quality scoring chances in the 3-1 defeat. The forward finished the game as a -1 with three shots on goal.

Prior to pro hockey, the 6-foot-1 forward played four seasons at St. Cloud State University, collecting 72 points (23G, 49A) in 133 games, where he was a teammate to current Steelhead Nick Portz for two seasons. The West St. Paul, MB native was a third-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in the third round (82ndoverall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Winters, 24, makes the leap from collegiate to professional hockey after four seasons at the University of New Hampshire. Over those four years Winters amassed 62 points (27G, 35A) in 112 games.

The Osprey, FL native was named the UNH captain prior to this season in his senior campaign with the squad.

Young, 24, comes to Boise from Union College in New York. The 6-foot-3 blueliner was a steady presence over his four-year tenure, skating in 144 games and grabbing 30 points (7G, 23A).

The Raleigh, NC native served as Union's captain this past year in what was his senior season with the team.

The moves give the Steelheads 27 players on their roster, with 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders heading into this weekend's action against the Tulsa Oilers.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".







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