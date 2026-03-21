Boislard Scores in Grizzlies 4-1 Loss at Indy

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Fishers, Indiana - The Utah Grizzlies lost 4-1 to the Indy Fuel on a Friday night at Fishers Event Center.

Indy's Lee Lapid scored 6:20 into the contest, delivering his 15th goal of the season. Indy led 1-0 after one frame, outshooting Utah 11 to 6 for the period and 35 to 21 for the contest.

Indy's Jason Ahearn scored his first professional goal in his first professional game 39 seconds into the second period to make it a 2-0 game. Mathieu Boislard got Utah on the board 7:50 into the second period for his first career ECHL goal, assisted by Mike Gelatt. Indy's Michael Marchesan redirected a Trevor Zins shot for a power play goal 13:58 in. Indy was 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 2. Alex DIPaolo completed the scoring 15:31 into the second frame to give Indy a 4-1 lead.

Mitchell Weeks stopped 20 of 21 in net for Indy as he picked up his 16th win of the season. Utah's Hunter Miska saved 31 of 35.

Grizzlies' forwards Cy LeClerc, Ryan Rosborough and Ryan Taylor each made their professional debuts. Utah has had 57 different players appear in a game this season. Utah forward Rilen Kovacevic appeared in a game for the first time since November 15, 2025.

The road trip continues for the Grizzlies as they face Indy on Saturday night at 5:00 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies' next home game is on Thursday, March 26 vs Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jason Ahearn (Indy) - first pro goal.

2. Lee Lapid (Indy) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Christian Berger (Indy) - 2 assists.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.