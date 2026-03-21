K-Wings Take Series Opener Versus Rush Friday at Home

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-25-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, refused to give up a second-period lead in a gritty team win over the Rapid City Rush (24-30-4-1) Friday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

Kalamazoo's fourth line of Colson Gengenbach (1g), Evan Dougherty (2a) and Hunter Strand (1g) combined for four points and played a phenomenal defensive game, along with 33 Jonathan Lemieux (10-6-1-3) saves, propelled the K-Wings to victory.

Gengenbach (2) started the scoring for the K-Wings, depositing a rebound into the twine at the 12:15 mark of the second period for his second goal of the season. On the play, Dougherty (5) passed to Powell Connor (8), who fired a slapshot from the high slot that caromed off the netminder's leg pad to Gengenbach on the right bend of the crease.

David Keefer (6) then banged a bar-down missile from the right circle to give the K-Wings a momentary 2-0 lead at the 1:09 mark of the third period. On the goal, Davis Pennington (30) passed to Andre Ghantous (18), who fed Keefer in the high slot for the goal.

Only 1:24 later, the Rush notched their first goal, bringing the score to 2-1.

That's when Strand (14) deposited a goal-line present at the 9:20 mark to regain a two-goal lead. On the setup, Collin Saccoman (13) crossed a pass to Dougherty (6), who launched a shot from inside the blue line that deflected to Strand for the goal.

However, Rapid City found the back of the net at the 11:45 mark, but the K-Wings slammed the door shut the rest of the way out, killing off over two minutes of extra-attacker time for their 20th 1-goal victory of the season.

The K-Wings went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and the shot total was knotted at 35 each.

Next up, Kalamazoo runs it back in Peanuts and Pucks N' Paws Night at Wings Event Center in the second of three straight games versus Rapid City tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 21, for a 4:30 p.m. EDT puck drop presented by Discover Kalamazoo.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang are taking over Wings Event Center as the K-Wings face off against the Rush. It's also Pucks 'N Paws - where your pup takes center ice! We're silencing the goal horns and turning up the tail wags. Plus, don't miss the dog race during the first intermission and the Peanuts-themed specialty jersey auction after the game, benefiting the MRC Industries!







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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