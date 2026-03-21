Ghost Pirates Snap Skid with 4-3 Overtime Win over Greenville

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, snapped their losing streak with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah opened the scoring 5:30 into the game as strong passing from Reece Vitelli and Jaxsen Wiebe set up Bryce Brodzinski, who fired a shot from the left side to make it 1-0.

Greenville responded late in the first period when Keaton Mastrodonato's shot from the high slot deflected in off a body with 1:36 remaining, tying the game at 1-1.

The Ghost Pirates regained the lead in the final seconds of the frame as Will Riedell poked the puck ahead to Wiebe, who finished the play with 2.7 seconds left to make it 2-1. Josh Lopina recorded the secondary assist.

Savannah extended its lead at the 11:02 mark of the second period when Noah Carroll found Wiebe in transition, and he ripped home his second goal of the night from the left side to make it 3-1. Vitelli picked up his second assist of the game on the play.

The Swamp Rabbits answered with 4:23 remaining in the second as Jack Brackett tipped in a Cole Fraser shot to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Greenville tied the game just 49 seconds into the third period when Ryan O'Hara scored from the left circle in transition to make it 3-3.

After a scoreless remainder of regulation, the game went to overtime.

Savannah secured the win in an entertaining overtime frame as Riley Hughes fired in the game-winning goal from the left side. Riedell and Lopina were credited with the assists.

Vinnie Purpura earned the victory, stopping 36 of 39 shots for Savannah, while Isaiah Saville made 29 saves on 33 shots for Greenville.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Saturday night for Ghost Parrots Night against the Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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