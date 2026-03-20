Thunder Sign Forward Jacob Slipec

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Jacob Slipec with the University of Nebraska-Omaha

(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Emma Goldstein) Forward Jacob Slipec with the University of Nebraska-Omaha(Adirondack Thunder, Credit: Emma Goldstein)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Jacob Slipec to a standard player contract.

Slipec, 24, just finished his collegiate career at NCAA (D1) University of Nebraska-Omaha where he recorded seven points (4g, 3a) in 33 games this past season. In 124 total games with the Mavericks, the White Rock, British Columbia native totaled 24 points (12g, 12a) and 48 penalty minutes.

Prior to college, Slipec played four years of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League with Chilliwack, Powell and Surrey, and recorded 87 points (41g, 48a) in 161 games.

After two weeks on the road, the Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tomorrow against Reading at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra.

Photo courtesy: Emma Goldstein

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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