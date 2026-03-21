Kalamazoo Survives Late Push, Hangs on for 3-2 Win
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(KALAMAZOO, Mich.)- Jake Ratzlaff and Seth Fyten scored in the third period, but the Rapid City Rush (24-30-5) came up one goal short in a 3-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings (27-25-6) at Wings Event Center on Friday.
The two evenly matched teams played a tight, back-and-forth game for 60 minutes. Only one goal, belonging to Kalamazoo, was scored in the first two periods.
The teams traded punches in the third. After the K-Wings struck one minute in, Ratzlaff clapped in a one-timer for his third goal of the season, cutting the lead to 2-1. Kalamazoo struck again, only for Fyten to respond on a turnaround shot at the net-front with 8:15 remaining.
Rapid City controlled the game down the stretch. The Rush only allowed one shot in the last ten-and-a-half minutes but could not break through for the late tying goal on the road.
Secondary scoring came through on both sides. Nobody on either team's top forward line recorded a point.
The Rush were penalty-free for the second time this season. The power play did not score on three chances and eight shots generated.
Kalamazoo, the league's best team at winning one-goal games, improved to 20-6-6 in those situations, which ties Kansas City for the most one-goal victories in the ECHL.
Connor Murphy made 32 saves, while Jonathan Lemieux stopped 33 in the win. Each team recorded 35 shots on goal.
Thanks to a Tahoe regulation loss in Toledo, the Rush do not lose any ground against the Knight Monsters in the playoff race. Rapid City remains 10 points back with 13 games remaining, five of which are against the fourth-place club.
Next game: Saturday, March 21 at Kalamazoo. 2:30 p.m. MDT puck drop from Wings Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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Rapid City Rush defenseman Xavier Bernard (left) and forward Seth Fyten
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