Keaton Mastrodonato Returns Ahead of Weekend Set of Games

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Keaton Mastrodonato has been re-assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the Reign.

Mastrodonato returns from his third AHL call-up this season. The 6'0", 205-pound forward logged three more games in the Inland Empire, bringing his season total to four appearances with one assist to his credit. On his way back to Ontario, he finished one of his most prolific stretches with over a point-per-game in the month of February, leading the team with eight goals and 14 points in 13 contests, four of which saw him score two goals, and three of which included an overtime winner. He returns to the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading goal scorer and point collector, accruing 19 goals and 39 points in 48 games.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, is credited with 187 professional games between the AHL with the Reign, Colorado Eagles, and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Swamp Rabbits, Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 66 goals, 69 assists, and 135 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their franchise record 11-game road trip with a "three-in-three", beginning with a pair of matchups against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Enmarket Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST for both Friday, March 20th, and Saturday, March 21st. The trip concludes Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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