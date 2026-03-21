Americans Fall to Stingrays in Weekend Opener

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Charleston, SC - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened a three-game weekend series on Friday night against the South Carolina Stingrays and it was the Stingrays taking the opening game by a score of 5-3 in front of a crowd of 4,202 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The teams traded goals three times on Friday night as South Carolina had leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, with the Americans answering the bell every time, but the Stingrays were not to be denied grabbing the lead for good halfway through the third period as South Carolina forward Justin Nachbaur scored the go ahead and eventual game winning goal at the 10:33 mark of the third period to give the Stingrays a 4-3 lead. They added an empty net goal later in the frame to seal the victory.

Danny Katic, Kevin Gursoy, and Colby McAuley scored the goals for the Americans. Katic's goal was his team-leading 28th of the year and ninth power play goal of the season.

The middle game of a three-game weekend series continues Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum with an early 5:05 PM start time.

Three Stars:

1. SC - J. Nachbaur

2. SC - A. Rinaldi

3. SC - C. McDonald







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.