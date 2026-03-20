Knight Monsters Acquire Defenseman Louka Henault in Trade with Fort Wayne
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Louka Henault has been acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade for future considerations.
Henault appeared in 11 games this season with the Komets, where he posted an assist and eight penalty minutes. Prior to joining Fort Wayne, Henault skated in three games earlier this year with the Jacksonville Icemen.
Last season, Henault played in 64 games with the Iowa Heartlanders, where he put up 13 points and 88 penalty minutes. Henault has played in 178 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Orlando, Iowa, and Fort Wayne.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush for Marvel Knight at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
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