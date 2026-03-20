Waugh Signs PTO with Hartford

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Phip Waugh has signed professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

Waugh, 26, is in his third professional season and has appeared in 85 career professional games, including 17 at the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Abbotsford and Hershey. The McLean, Virginia native is in his first season with the Ghost Pirates, skating in 22 games and recording three goals and six assists.

Prior to turning professional, Waugh played three collegiate seasons at Mercyhurst University, totaling 11 goals and eight assists in 76 games.

The Ghost Pirates return to action tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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