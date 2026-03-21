Mariners Roll Through Railers in Worcester
Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
WORCESTER, ME - March 20, 2026 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, collected their 13th win in the last 15 games with an offensive outburst in a 6-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center. Brooklyn Kalmikov posted two goals and an assist to lead the Mariners.
It was a fairly uneventful opening period, until the Mariners struck twice in a span of 53 seconds. Defenseman Jaxon Bellamy found the net first, gloving a puck along the blue line and stepping into a wrister from the top of the left circle. Soon after, it was Robert Cronin making a pretty spin-o-rama pass from that same circle to Antonio Venuto on the back door to quickly double the lead.
Brooklyn Kalmikov helped the Mariners extend the lead with a pair of goals in the first seven minutes of the second period. He unleashed a wrister past Thomas Gale from the high slot at 1:26 of the middle frame to make it 3-0, before adding a power play goal at 6:33, on a quick feed from Max Andreev. The Mariners added a shorthanded goal in the final minute of the period when Zach Jordan raced down to the corner and watched his attempted pass deflect in off a Railers defender and past William Lavalliere, who had relieved Gale following the fourth Maine goal.
Worcester got a pair of goals in the third from Lincoln Hatten and Anthony Callin to close the gap back to three, but Max Andreev's goal at 9:40 restored the Mariners momentum. Luke Cavallin turned aside 24 of 26 to earn his 14th win of the season. The Mariners improved to 13-1-1 in their last 15 games.
The Mariners (34-16-6-2) are on home ice the rest of the weekend, hosting the Railers Saturday night at 6 PM for Pucks & Paws Night, presented by UNUM. Sunday afternoon is a 3 PM puck drop against the Reading Royals for "Women in Sports Night," which features a pregame Women in Business Panel, starting at 1:30 in the CN Brown Landing. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
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