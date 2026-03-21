'Clones Fall to Komets in Overtime on Friday Night

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-2, in overtime on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Harrison Rees scored the game-winning goal to hand Cincinnati a rare overtime loss in the first of two meetings this weekend.

Cincinnati scored the first of the game at the 10:38 mark of the opening period. A seeing eye shot from Jake Johnson (3) gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead just over halfway through the period. Max Helgeson and Sam Stevens recorded assists on the opening tally.

With his assist, Stevens now has points in nine of his last 11 outings, recording three goals and eight assists during that span. Stevens now has a three-game point streak heading into tomorrow night.

Gabriel Bernier (3) would double the Cincinnati lead off an excellent feed from Ken Appleby to make it 2-0. The power play goal gave Appleby his fourth assist of the season and his third point in the last four games.

Alex Aleardi (21) would get one back for the Komets in the middle period off assists from Matthew Brown and Blake Murray. Cincinnati would carry the lead into the third period but a 5-on-3 gave Fort Wayne a chance to level up the game.

Kirill Tyutyayev (17) scored on the man advantage to tie the game and force overtime. Despite a 13-save performance from Appleby in the final period, Cincinnati would force overtime against the Komets for the second time this season.

Cincinnati would fall in the overtime period off a finish from defenseman Harrison Rees (5). Assisted by Tyutyayev and Austin Magera, Cincinnati is now 11-4-0-0 in overtime this season.

Cincinnati will have a rematch against the Komets tomorrow night as the team will host their annual 'Hockey Fights Cancer' game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET at Heritage Bank Center and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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