Fuel Defeat Grizzlies, 4-1, on Friday Night

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season on Friday night to kick off the three-game series this weekend. After a dominant second period, the Fuel secured the 4-1 win over the Grizzlies.

1ST PERIOD

Lee Lapid opened the scoring at 6:20 with a goal assisted by Eric Martin and Christian Berger. This gave Indy the 1-0 advantage early.

Utah's Cy LeClerc took the game's first penalty at 13:16. He was sent to the box for high sticking and the Grizzlies were able to kill off the penalty.

Alex DiPaolo was called for tripping next, at 16:19. This put Utah on their first power play of the game but they could not score.

After one frame, the Fuel were outshooting the Grizzlies 11-6 while winning 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

In his professional debut with the Fuel, Jason Ahearn scored his first pro goal just 39 seconds into the second period. Tyler Weiss and Jesse Tucker had both the assists.

Indy's Eric Martin went to the box next at 4:57 for tripping, however the Fuel killed off the penalty.

Mathieu Boislard scored first for the Grizzlies at 7:50 to make it 2-1, Fuel.

Luke Antonacci took the game's next penalty at 12:31. He sat for two minutes for high sticking. The Fuel were able to capitalize on the man-advantage with a goal tipped in by Michael Marchesan. Trevor Zins claimed the primary assist while Lapid earned his second point of the night with the secondary assist.

Less than two minutes later, Alex DiPaolo scored to make it 4-1 in favor of the Fuel. Lane Brockhoff earned his first professional point with an assist. Tyler Paquette had the other.

Less than a minute later, it appeared Tucker scored, however the goal was reviewed and overturned due to goaltender interference.

Utah's Mathieu Boislard took an interference penalty at 18:52, putting Indy back on the power play.

That penalty would extend into the third period as time expired before Indy could score.

After two frames, the Fuel were outshooting the Grizzlies, 25-11.

3RD PERIOD

The third period went by quickly with no goals or penalties, and very few whistles at all.

Utah had their best period with ten shots, matching Indy's ten shots from the same frame. However, overall the Fuel outshot them 35-21 while claiming the 4-1 victory.

These two teams will meet again tomorrow night for the second of three meetings this weekend.







ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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