Nailers Win Memorable Debut for Bennett

Published on March 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers congratulate goaltender Taylor Gauthier

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers congratulate goaltender Taylor Gauthier(Wheeling Nailers)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC- Wheeling Nailers fans quickly learned a few things about newcomer Blake Bennett on Friday night, as the team opened their three-game road series against the Trois-Rivières Lions at Colisée Vidéotron. Bennett became the first Wheeling player to score a hat trick this season, and he did so while leading all players with ten shots on goal. The Nailers needed extra time to earn a second point in the game, but they got it, thanks to Logan Pietila's goal in the fifth round of the shootout. Taylor Gauthier was phenomenal in goal for Wheeling, as he made 38 saves during the game, then went five-for-five in the shootout.

Both teams got on the scoreboard once in a fast-paced first period. Wheeling opened the scoring on the man advantage, as Blake Bennett needed just 3:45 to make an impact on his new squad. Ryan McAllister took the initial shot from the middle of the blueline, which led to a battle in the slot. Brayden Edwards and Max Graham were both involved for the Nailers, before the puck finally squirted into the right circle, where Bennett promptly shoveled a wrist shot up and into the top-right corner of the cage. The Lions tallied the equalizer with 5:39 remaining. Anthony Poulin slipped a pass through the slot for Nicholas Girouard, who hammered home a one-timer from the right circle.

The middle frame followed a similar script, as the Nailers took the lead for the second time, before Trois-Rivières battled back with a tying tally. Wheeling's goal came at the 1:31 mark, and started from the right side of the ice, where Edwards teamed with Brent Johnson to slide a shot on goal. Hunter Jones made the save, but the rebound kicked just out of the crease, where Bennett was ready to bang in his second goal of the contest. The equalizer for the Lions came with 6:51 left. Anthony Beauregard dragged the puck deep on the right side of the offensive zone, before finally centering a pass to Isaac Dufort, who lifted in a shot from the left side of the slot.

The Bennett Show continued in the third period, as Wheeling's newest forward completed his hat trick on a power play at the 4:34 mark. McAllister delivered a pass into the right circle, and Bennett drove a one-timer through Jones' legs. However, Trois-Rivières came back once more to force overtime, as former Nailer Cédric Desruisseaux converted a breakaway with a shot into the right side of the net with 3:36 to go.

The two teams had plenty of chances to end the tilt during the seven-minute period, but Gauthier and Jones stood tall to send the game into a shootout. Neither side was able to score during the first four rounds. In round five, Gauthier made a sensational stop on Joe Dunlap's backhander, which set the stage for Logan Pietila's heroics. Pietila collected his second shootout winner of the campaign, as he buried a shot into the right side of the twine for the 4-3 Nailers triumph.

Taylor Gauthier turned in another outstanding performance to earn the win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 38 of the 41 shots he faced during the game, before shutting the door on all five shootout attempts. Hunter Jones made 37 saves on 40 shots during the game for the Lions, then went four-of-five in the shootout.

The Nailers and Lions will play two more games in Trois-Rivières on Saturday and Sunday, with both matches starting at 3:00. Wheeling will return home for three games next weekend, and all three will be played against the Worcester Railers on March 27th, 28th, and 29th. The highlight game of that weekend is Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday the 28th. There will be all sorts of prizes given out throughout the game, including the grand prize, which is a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida. Friday the 27th is a Frosty Friday, and the game on Sunday the 29th will be followed by a full team post game skate. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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