Nailers Sweep Lions for Second Time this Season

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC- The Wheeling Nailers are finding their groove once again, and this weekend, they earned their eighth series sweep of the season. Wheeling won all three of its games on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions at Colisée Videotron, and has now won six straight road contests. Tanner Andrew, Raivis Ansons, and Logan Pietila scored for the Nailers on Sunday afternoon, and Maxim Pavlenko's 26 saves got the 3-1 score to the finish line. The Nailers are 8-1-0 in their last nine games, and could clinch their spot in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs as early as Friday night at WesBanco Arena, as their magic number is three.

For the second day in a row, the two sides played to a scoreless draw in the first period. The Nailers finally opened the scoring at the 2:40 mark of the middle frame. Connor Lockhart sent Matthew Quercia on a breakaway, and Quercia attempted a deke to the backhand. He was denied, but the rebound sat in the blue paint, where Tanner Andrew pounced on the loose change to score the goal. Quercia's assist was his 100th professional point. Wheeling added to its lead less than three minutes later. Raivis Ansons started the play by making a pass off the rush to his left for Tristan Thompson. Two passes later, the puck found its way back to Ansons, courtesy of Ryan McAllister, and by that point, Ansons had a wide-open right side of the goal to slam home the marker.

Trois-Rivières broke up Maxim Pavlenko's shutout bid with a power play tally at the 7:16 mark of the third period. Jacob Dion set up Mathias Laferrière, who wired smashed in a one-timer from the top of the left circle. The Nailers made sure the Lions didn't get any closer, and Logan Pietila iced his team's 3-1 victory with an empty netter in the closing minutes.

Maxim Pavlenko earned the win for Wheeling, as he turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced. Hunter Jones made 27 saves on 29 shots in the defeat for Trois-Rivières.

The Nailers will return home next weekend for a three-game series against the Worcester Railers on March 27th, 28th, and 29th. The highlight game of that weekend is Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday the 28th. There will be all sorts of prizes given out throughout the game, including the grand prize, which is a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida. Friday the 27th is a Frosty Friday, and the game on Sunday the 29th will be followed by a full team post game skate. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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