ECHL Transactions - March 22
Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 22, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Caleb Price, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jacob Slipec, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Evan Orr, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Vilardo, G Added as EBUG
Delete Jon Horrell, G Released as EBUG
Greensboro:
Add Blake Dangos, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Braden Doyle, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Eric Martin, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Tyler Paquette, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve
Add Dylan Massie, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jack Babbage, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve
Add Topias Leinonen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Placed on Reserve
Add Spencer Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve
Add Greg Japchen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Ryan Orgel, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Loke Johansson, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Norfolk:
Delete Killian Kiecker-Olson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete David Drake, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Michael Citara, F Activated from Reserve
Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Nathan Noel, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Zloty, D Assigned by Manitoba 3/21
Add Justin Young, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Cole Tymkin, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Giroux, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Quinn Olson, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Vincent Sevigny, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on Reserve
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Reece Vitelli, F Placed on Reserve
Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Mason Reiners, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Delete Michael Brown, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add John Fusco, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Mayer, D Placed on Reserve
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Guzzo, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Jonathan Ziskie, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F Placed on Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jake Lee, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Add Sasha Mutala, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Wheeling:
Add Aidan Sutter, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tommy Budnick, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Worcester:
Delete Michael Ferrandino, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Dalton Duhart, F Placed on Reserve
Copyright © 2026 ECHL, All rights reserved.
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026
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- Nailers Sweep Lions for Second Time this Season - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Slip by Thunder 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Gargoyle Bounce Back in 4-1 Win Saturday - Greensboro Gargoyles
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- Rush Game Notes: March 22, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings - Rapid City Rush
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