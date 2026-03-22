ECHL Transactions - March 22

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 22, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Caleb Price, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Helliwell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jacob Slipec, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Marco Costantini, G Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Evan Orr, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Vilardo, G Added as EBUG

Delete Jon Horrell, G Released as EBUG

Greensboro:

Add Blake Dangos, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Braden Doyle, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Eric Martin, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Tyler Paquette, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Noah Massie, D Activated from Reserve

Add Dylan Massie, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jack Babbage, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve

Add Topias Leinonen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyriq Outen, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Placed on Reserve

Add Spencer Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve

Add Greg Japchen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Ryan Orgel, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jacob Perreault, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Loke Johansson, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Norfolk:

Delete Killian Kiecker-Olson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete David Drake, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Michael Citara, F Activated from Reserve

Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Nathan Noel, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Zloty, D Assigned by Manitoba 3/21

Add Justin Young, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Cole Tymkin, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve

Add Zach Giroux, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Quinn Olson, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Vincent Sevigny, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on Reserve

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Reece Vitelli, F Placed on Reserve

Add Cristophe Tellier, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Mason Reiners, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Delete Michael Brown, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cole Beamin, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add John Fusco, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Mayer, D Placed on Reserve

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Guzzo, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Jonathan Ziskie, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F Placed on Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jake Lee, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Add Sasha Mutala, F Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Wheeling:

Add Aidan Sutter, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tommy Budnick, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Worcester:

Delete Michael Ferrandino, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Dalton Duhart, F Placed on Reserve

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