Americans Crush Stingrays 7-1

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Charleston, SC - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrapped up a three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon against the South Carolina Stingrays and it was the Americans taking the final game of the series 7-1 on Pucks-N-Paws Day in Charleston.

The Americans scored three times in the opening period. Two of the three goals came on the power play. Harrison Blaisdell scored a highlight-reel goal for his 22nd of the season. Danny Katic scored his 31st goal of the season and 10th power play goal of the year. Colton Hargrove added his 19 th of the year later in the frame. The Americans led the game 3-1 after the first period.

The Americans scored three more times in the middle frame. Harrison Blaisdell scored his second of the game and 23rd of the season at the 7:57 mark. Five minutes later Michael Gildon scored his 17th of the season and first of the night to make it a 5-1 Allen lead. Colby McAuley increased the lead to 6-1 at the 19:48 mark of the second period with his 20th goal of the season becoming the third member on the roster to score 20 or more goals. Michael Gildon scored the lone Allen goal in the third period, his 18th on the season and second of the game as the Americans matched their most lopsided win of the season taking down the South Carolina Stingrays and winning the final game of the series.

Harrison Blaisdell and Michael Gildon each had three-point games for the Americans. Colton Hargrove, Colby McAuley, Danny Katic, Kevin Gursoy and Andre Anania all had two-point outings.

Andre Anania extended his point streak to a season-high seven games with two assists. He has the current longest point streak on the team.

The Americans resume their two-week road trip next week with a pair of games in Salt Lake City against the Utah Grizzlies.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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