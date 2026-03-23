Heartlanders Blitz Bloomington in Third for 6-4 Win
Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - The Iowa Heartlanders scored three unanswered in the third, including two goals in the final six minutes, to come from behind and stampede the Bloomington Bison, 6-4, Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Iowa overcame three deficits, trailing 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3. Matt Sop scored the game-winning goal with 5:15 left in the third and led all players with three points (1g). Thirteen Heartlanders registered a point and Dante Giannuzzi won his first game of the season with 21 stops.
Iowa started the third with an even-strength marker from Cameron Butler, taking a deflected pass at the right circle and finishing at 5:32. Ten minutes later, Sop scored with the help of a brilliant set up; Jaxon Nelson wheeled one from the left dot to the net front and Sop redirected it in at the right post. Three minutes later, Luke Mobley completed the third-period romp with a short-handed goal, taking a pass from Thomas Stewart for a breakaway and lofting a backhander over the goalie's shoulder for his fourth of the season.
Bison defenseman Nikita Sedov opened the scoring on a deflected shot from the left point 1:59 into the game.
Yuki Miura evened the score ten minutes later; Sop won the face-off, squeezed between a pair of defenders, then passed to Miura alone at the left post for his sixth of the season.
Bloomington's Grant Porter responded three minutes after that with 3:53 to go in the frame, sneaking a net-front jam by Giannuzzi.
After Iowa fell behind 3-1 midway through the second, the offense picked up the slack and tied it at three. First, Dylan Massie cut over the line, waited for a Matt Koethe shot and then pounced on the rebound for his third of the season. Koethe earned the only assist at 10:51. About three minutes after that, Grant Ahcan finished a perfectly-executed power-play marker to even the game, 3-3. Matt Sop and T.J. Schweighardt earned the helpers, passing back and forth before Koster zipped it to Ahcan for a left-slot wrister and his first as a professional.
Shane Ott restored the Bison lead and made it 4-3 with a deflection goal in front of the net with 3:28 to go in the second.
Dryden McKay made 34 saves and allowed six goals in defeat.
Iowa's next three are at home starting Fri. Mar 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati for Landerpalooza, pres. by iHeartMedia. The Heartlanders continue the weekend with Hard Hats on Ice, pres. by Van Meter on Sat., Mar. 28 vs. the Cyclones. Iowa concludes the homestand vs. Cincinnati on Sun., Mar. 29 for Cartoon Day.
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