Icemen Rally Falls Short at Atlanta

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







DULUTH, GA. - Will Hillman was the lone goal scorer for the Jacksonville Icemen in a 2-1 loss on the road to the Atlanta Gladiators. With a Savannah loss, the Icemen remain six points out of a playoff spot in the South Division.

Cameron Rowe made 27 saves on 29 shots in a stellar showing for the Icemen.

Jack O'Brien scored the game-winning goal for Atlanta and Cody Sylvester also scored Gladiators.

T.J. Semptimphelter made 28 saves on 29 shots.

Sylvester opened the scoring at 2:13 in the second stanza, to give the Atlanta Gladiators a 1-0 lead and their first goal on Rowe in over 80 minutes of game action. A turnover at the Icemen blue line led to Alex Young finding Sylvester well behind the play in the Icemen zone. Sylvester came in all alone from the left wing corner, going five-hole as he cut towards the center of the zone on the 1 on 0. Young picked up the lone assist.

O'Brien went five-hole at 15:04 in the 2nd period to extend the Gladiators lead to 2-0. O'Brien gained the zone, before shooting five-hole from the left wing dot. Brendan Less picked up the lone assist.

Hillman scored an unassisted goal at 8:33 in the final frame to cut the deficit to 2-1. Hillman raced in and picked up the loose puck, before firing a spinning shot to bank it off Semptimphelter and in.

The Icemen went 0/5 on the power play, but were a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill.

The Icemen are back at home on Sunday against Greenville at 5:00 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

Icemen Rally Falls Short at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen

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