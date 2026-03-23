McDougall Lifts Admirals Past Greensboro in OT Thriller
Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals capped off a resilient effort at Scope, earning an overtime victory over Greensboro after a late push forced extra time.
Norfolk controlled the game early, opening the scoring in the first period as Jack O'Leary (13) found the back of the net off a setup from Jack Pascucci and Michael Citara to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.
The Admirals doubled their advantage in the second period with a strong offensive sequence, as Brady Fleurent (27) buried his team-leading tally off passes from Brandon Osmundson and Grant Hebert, putting Norfolk firmly in control at 2-0.
Between the pipes, Alex Worthington delivered a steady performance, turning aside 29 of 31 shots and making several key saves to maintain Norfolk's lead through two periods.
Greensboro managed to break through late in the third and tied the game in the final minute to force overtime.
In the extra frame, Norfolk wasted no time finishing the job.
Just over two minutes into overtime, Josh McDougall (3) netted the game-winner off a crisp passing play from Kristóf Papp and Marko Reifenberger, sealing a 3-2 victory for the Admirals.
Norfolk showcased strong structure and consistency throughout the night, with contributions across the lineup and timely scoring when it mattered most. Despite the late push from Greensboro, the Admirals stayed composed and delivered in overtime to secure the win.
Sentera Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - J. McDougall
2. NOR - A. Worthington
3. NOR - B. Fleurent
UP NEXT
The Norfolk Admirals hit the road next as they take on the Reading Royals on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 PM inside Santander Arena. It's the start of a four-game road set in Reading, giving Norfolk a quick turnaround after their weekend series and a chance to carry momentum into a critical series.
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