Porter Extends Goal Streak against Heartlanders

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Grant Porter increased his goal streak to three-straight games but the Bloomington Bison dropped a 6-4 decision to the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena on Sunday evening.

The home team ignited its crowd early, getting on the board under two minutes into the game. Nikita Sedov floated in a wrist shot from the blue line from Shane Ott and Lou-Felix Denis for the 1-0 goal. Adding to the building's energy, Brenden Datema dropped the gloves for a fight off the ensuing faceoff. Bloomington was denied on back-to-back powerplays before later killing its first penalty. Dryden McKay poke-checked a breakaway and later added a glove save from an odd-man rush to keep his team ahead. Iowa did answer at 13:35 to tie the game, but three minutes later the Bison retook the lead. Porter potted a net-front pass after Zach Faremouth won a board battle behind Iowa's goaltender and Bloomington took the 2-1 lead into the middle frame.

Within three minutes of the second period another fight broke out with Denis answering the bell, and the Bison later killed another penalty. Parker Lindauer carried the momentum, scoring on a breakaway from Chongmin Lee and Eddie Matsushima, which gave the Bison a two-goal advantage at 7:32. Iowa countered, and tallied the next two goals to tie the game 3-3. Ott broke the tie when he redirected a Cullen Ferguson shot and Bloomington headed into the third up 4-3.

The Bison began the final stanza by killing their third penalty, but Iowa stole back momentum by scoring shortly after the infraction time expired on the same possession. The Heartlanders stormed ahead with two late goals in a two-minute-and-31-seconds-span and though Bloomington got an extra attacker out while on a powerplay in the final minutes of the game, Iowa held on to its lead.

Bloomington returns home on Friday, April 3 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-A when fans can win offers from Bison partners, enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! Be among the first fans in the building to receive a special giveaway item!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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