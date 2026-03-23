Gladiators Punch Their Ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 4-3 Win in Savannah

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Chad Nychuk

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Chad Nychuk(Atlanta Gladiators)

Savannah, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena, tying a season-high with three power play goals in the victory. With the win and Greenville's loss at Jacksonville, the Gladiators have clinched a berth in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Gladiators capped off a 3-in-3 with a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Savannah Ghost Pirates in Savannah. T.J. Semptimphelter started in net for Atlanta, while Noah Giesbrecht got the nod for Savannah.

The first period was tight, with both sides trading opportunities. Savannah had a power play opportunity midway through the period, but the Gladiators penalty kill held firm. There was also a brief moment of 4 v 4 play, but it did not result in any scoring. It seemed like the period was going to end scoreless, until Carson Denomie forced a turnover on the forecheck and fired the puck past Giesbrecht for the opening score with 38 seconds remaining in the first. Denomie's steal and score was his 8th goal of the season and gave the Gladiators a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Early on in the second period, the Gladiators got into some penalty trouble, with Christophe Tellier scoring on Savannah's third power play of the game to tie it up at 1-1. Tellier cut to the net and scored his 8th of the season 8:18 into the second. 1:17 later, Isak Walther scored to restore the Gladiators lead at 2-1 off of a beautiful cross-ice feed from Cody Sylvester. Walther's 21st goal of the season came from Sylvester and Chad Nychuk, who tied the Gladiators single season record for most assists by a defenseman with his 41st of the campaign. 11:31 into the period, Atlanta forward Ryley Appelt was assessed a match penalty for attempting to fight Logan Drevitch, who did not want to engage. On the five minute power play, Will Riedell scored tying the game at 2-2 with 7:33 remaining in the period. Atlanta had another trick up its sleeve, scoring another late period goal on the power play to pull ahead again. Mike McNamee ripped in his 6th of the season from Brendan Less and Mickey Burns with 15 seconds remaining in the period to put Atlanta up 3-2.

At the top of the third period, Nicholas Zabaneh scored 2:17 in to tie the game at 3-3. His 23rd goal of the season came off of a rebound from a Semptimphelter save. About midway through the period on the power play, Isak Walther drew a penalty setting the Gladiators up to go on a 5 on 3 advantage. Joey Cipollone fired a rocket from the left circle off of feeds from Jack O'Brien and McNamee to put Atlanta up 4-3. Their fourth lead of the day would prove to be enough, as the Gladiators held on to win. T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 29/32 in the win, while Giesbrecht stopped 21/25 for Savannah. The Gladiators tied their season high for most power play goals in a single game with 3, going 3/6 on the power play. They went 6/8 on the penalty kill.

With their playoff spot secured, the Gladiators return home to host the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday at Gas South Arena and will look to push for home ice in the first round. Get your tickets HERE as the Gladiators prepare for the postseason!

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ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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