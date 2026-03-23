Fuel Fall to Grizzlies 3-1 on Sunday

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Utah Grizzlies for the third and final time this weekend. In Utah's final road game before the franchise will move next season, they claimed the 3-1 win over Indy.

1ST PERIOD

At 13:20, Utah's Dylan Gratton took an interference penalty to give the Fuel the first power play of the game. It was killed off though.

After going down 6-2 in shots in the first half of the first period, the Fuel put up nine unanswered shots by 17:00 but still, neither team scored.

After one frame, Indy was outshooting Utah 11-7 and had the lone power play.

2ND PERIOD

Tyler Weiss took a hooking call at 2:50 to put the Grizzlies on the power play for the first time this game.

Indy's Alex DiPaolo scored first at 8:41. Jadon Joseph and Cody Laskosky had the assists on the game's first goal.

Gratton headed back to the penalty box at 9:38. This time he was called for holding the stick, giving the Fuel another power play chance but they could not score.

Utah tied the game up with a goal by Luke Manning at 15:20.

Soon after, a fight broke out between seemingly everyone on the ice. Tyler Weiss ended up with the lone penalty for high sticking at 16:24. It was killed off.

That is how the period ended, with the game tied 1-1 and Indy outshooting Utah, 18-14.

3RD PERIOD

The Grizzlies opened the scoring in the third period with a goal by Mike Gelatt, to give them their first lead of the weekend.

Utah went back on the power play after Fuel newcomer Lane Brockhoff took a penalty for tripping at 5:02, but it was killed.

Another power play chance came Indy's way at 13:36 when Colby Enns was sent to the box for tripping. Despite heavy pressure, Utah killed it off.

With just under two minutes remaining, the Fuel pulled Ryan Ouellette from net in favor of the extra skater and with 1:29 to go, head coach Duncan Dalmao called a time out to draw up a play, but it was not enough as Mike Gelatt scored the empty net goal to secure the 3-1 win.







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