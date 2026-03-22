K-Wings Win Rubber Game in Kalamazoo

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender Rico DiMatteo vs. the Kalamazoo Wings

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Rico DiMatteo vs. the Kalamazoo Wings(Rapid City Rush)

(KALAMAZOO, Mich.)- The Kalamazoo Wings (28-26-6) won a wire-to-wire rubber game, 6-1, over the Rapid City Rush (25-31-5) at Wings Event Center on Sunday.

Braden Birnie scored the lone Rush goal, a rebound slam-dunk on the power play with under five minutes remaining in regulation. Birnie picked up his second professional goal in six games with Rapid City.

Kalamazoo had the jump at the start of the game, opening the scoring just 25 seconds in. The K-Wings led 3-0 after the first period and outshot the Rush, 14-2.

After a scoreless second, Kalamazoo put up three more in the third to run away with the win.

Connor Murphy started the game and stopped 11 out of 14 in the first period. Rico DiMatteo played the final 40 minutes and made 27 saves on 30 shots. Shots on goal were 44-26 in favor of the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo takes the rubber game of the series in likely the Rush's final trip to Wings Event Center, set to be phased out after the 2026-27 season. This result also snaps a streak of five consecutive one-goal games for Rapid City.

The Rush will spend the next week in Tahoe and face the Knight Monsters in a three-in-three starting on Friday.

Next game: Friday, March 27 at Tahoe. 8:00 p.m. MDT puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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