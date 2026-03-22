Grizzlies Gameday: Final Road Game of the Grizzlies 2025-26 Regular Season

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (23-30-8-1, 55 points, .444 point %) @ Indy Fuel (30-21-8-1, 69 points, .575 point %)

Date: March 22, 2026 Venue: Fishers Event Center Game Time: 2:00 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14334414-2026-utah-grizzlies-vs-indy-fuel

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: March 26, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Sunday's Matchup

It's the 1159th and final road game in Grizzlies regular season history as they take on the Indy Fuel in the last of a three-game series. The Grizzlies are 477-559-122 all-time on the road, dating back to their 1995-96 Turner Cup Championship season. Danny Dzhaniyev has 12 points (6g, 6a) in his last 8 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 18 multiple point games. Utah is 16-15-3-1 on the road this season, earning 36 standings points in 35 games away from home.

Games This Week

Friday, March 20, 2026 - Utah 1 Indy 4 - Mathieu Boislard scored Utah's lone goal 7:50 into the second period. Indy outshot Utah 35 to 21.

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Utah 0 Indy 4 - Mitchell Weeks had a 22 save shutout for Indy. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 5 shots.

Sunday - Utah at Indy. 5:00 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Games Remaining in the 2025-26 Regular Season

March 22, 2026 - Utah at Indy. 2:00 pm.

March 26, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

April 1, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 3, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 4, 2026 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 7, 2026 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 10, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 11, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night.

April 12, 2026 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Final regular season game in Grizzlies history.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league with 252 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies in points (63), assists (40) and power play assists (20). Dzhaniyev second in the league in points (63) and is tied for 2nd with 40 assists. Reed Lebster is second in the league with 30 goals and is tied for 11th with 53 points. Tyler Gratton is second in the league with 10 power play goals. Aiden Hansen-Bukata (Recalled to Colorado AHL on March 16), is second among rookies with 35 assists.

Grizzlies Have Had Many Players This Year

Cy LeClerc, Ryan Rosborough and Ryan Taylor each made their Grizzlies and professional debuts on March 20 at Indy. They are the 55th, 56th and 57th players to appear in a game for Utah this season. That passes each of the last two years when the Grizzlies had 51 players in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Utah has used 31 forwards, 18 defensemen and 8 goaltenders. Josh Zinger is the 18th different defenseman to appear in a game for Utah.

The team record for the most players used in a single season is 63, which was set in the 1996-97 season.

Seasons Where the Grizzlies Have Used 50 or More Players

63: 1996-97

57: 2025-26.

53: 2011-12.

52: 1997-98, 2020-21.

51: 2023-24, 2024-25.

50: 2009-10.

Save That Puck It's His First Pro Goal

There have been thirteen Grizzlies skaters who have scored their first ECHL goals this season. 6 of the 12 players to score their first pro goals this season have been defensemen. Dylan Gratton scored his first pro goal on March 6 at Bloomington with his older brother, Tyler Gratton, getting the assist.

October 18 - Jack Ricketts.

October 19 - Christian Felton.

October 25 - John Gelatt.

October 30 - Danny Dzhaniyev.

November 22 - Christophe Fillion.

November 28 - Connor Kelley.

November 29 - Colby Enns.

December 6 - Aiden Hansen-Bukata.

January 16, 2026 - Mikey Colella.

January 24 - Luke Antonacci

February 4 - Mike Gelatt

March 6 - Dylan Gratton.

March 20 - Mathieu Boislard.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 23-30-8-1

Home record: 7-15-5

Road record: 16-15-3-1

Win percentage: .444

Standings Points: 55

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Streak: 0-2

Goals per game: 3.21 (8th) Goals for: 199

Goals against per game: 3.60 (28th) Goals Against: 223

Shots per game: 31.50 (12th) Total Shots: 1953

Shots against per game: 31.35 (21st) Total Shots: 1944

Power Play: 45 for 213- 21.1 % (6th)

Penalty Kill: 145 for 184 - 78.8 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 609. 9.82 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 18-9-3.

Opponent Scores First: 5-21-5-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-6-8-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-8-1

Attendance per game: 4,485.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (30)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (40)

Points: Dzhaniyev (63)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+6)

PIM: Mathieu Boislard (56)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (22)

Power Play Goals: Tyler Gratton (10)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (20)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (252)

Shooting Percentage: Reilly Connors (15.9 %) - Minimum 60 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Kyle Keyser (.917) - Minimum 2 games.

Goals Against Average: Kyle Keyser (2.43) - Minimum 2 games.

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Miska, Wells (1)







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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