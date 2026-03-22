Rush Game Notes: March 22, 2026 at Kalamazoo Wings

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(KALAMAZOO, Mich.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look for their second consecutive series victory as they play the rubber game against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. MDT on Sunday at Wings Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored two rapid-fire tiebreaking goals in the second period and held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Wings Event Center on Saturday. The Rush scored on their first shot of the game, a Ryan Chyzowski snipe from the left side just 1:02 into the first period. Kalamazoo tied it two minutes later. Rapid City buried each of their first two shots in the second period. Brett Davis redirected a Mitchell Smith centering pass to give the Rush the lead, then Quinn Olson one-timed a give-and-go with Davis for a power play strike just 1:21 later. The 3-1 Rush lead was trimmed in half early in the third, but Rapid City survived over 17 minutes at 3-2 and fought off 19 K-Wings shots in the final period, including a lengthy 6-on-4 session in the dying minutes.

RICO ON THE ROAD

Rico DiMatteo earned his first road win in the ECHL and was the centerpiece of the Rush's defensive effort on Saturday with 35 saves on 37 shots. DiMatteo has won his last two starts and combined for 74 stops with a stellar .949 save percentage.

WHAT A RUN

The Rush went on one of their most impressive offensive stretches of the season in the first period last night. Over the last 11-plus minutes, Rapid City outshot Kalamazoo, 18-1. At one point, the Rush recorded 13 consecutive shots on net.

HOSTILITY IN THE ZOO

Saturday's game featured 13 combined penalties- some more controversially than others, depending on one's rooting interest- and plenty of chippy play after the whistle in the second and third periods, including a scuffle at the end of the game. Today's contest brings a wrinkle: Spencer Kennedy, Kalamazoo's penalty minutes leader, is eligible to return from a two-game suspension.

NOTHING BUT NAIL-BITERS

If you're looking for the most entertainment value for your dollar, the Rush might be your best bet. Rapid City has played five consecutive one-goal games and four straight 3-2 games. How's this for a streak- the last 18 Rush games have been one-goal scores at some point in the third period.

SPECIAL TEAMS STIFLED

The Rush's penalty kill shut down Kalamazoo's top-ten power play. Rapid City went 4-for-4 on the kill, including a 5-on-3 in the second period and a 6-on-4 late in the third. On the flip side, Quinn Olson's PPG stood up as the game-winner for the Rush.

A MORE CONVENTIONAL BOX SCORE

Secondary scoring and fourth lines won the day on both sides in game one. The Rush's top guns would not be quieted for a second straight game. All three goals came from the top six forwards. Ryan Chyzowski and Brett Davis each picked up a goal and an assist. That said, the fourth line still logged important minutes and recorded an impressive 11 shots on goal.

GOOSE EGG CRACKED

In their fourth game all-time against Kalamazoo, the Rush picked up their first win in franchise history over the K-Wings. Only three ECHL teams remain against whom Rapid City has played, but not won: Reading (0-2-0), Savannah (0-3-0), and Wheeling (0-5-1).

GEE, THANKS FOR THE HELP

While the Rush handled their business last night, the Toledo Walleye failed to provide them help in the standings. The Walleye, who had nine wins in their previous ten games, lost 4-1 at home to Tahoe. Rapid City remains 10 points back of the Knight Monsters with 12 games remaining.

PAULSY SUITS UP FOR CALGARY

Chase Pauls made his Calgary Wranglers debut in Bakersfield last night and started the game. The rookie was called up on Friday morning, got a ride to Detroit, and flew to the west coast that night. The 22-year-old previously played two AHL games with Henderson in February 2025.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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