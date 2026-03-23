Late Walleye Comeback Thwarted by Knight Monsters in Overtime to End Series

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell in overtime after coming back from a 3-0 deficit, collecting a point in the final game of a three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Huntington Center. Brandon Hawkins inched a point closer to Berschbach's franchise scoring record with a goal, needing just three more points to reach the milestone. Brendon Michaelian scored the game-tying goal with seven minutes to go in the third, 13 seconds after Garrett Van Wyhe brought Toledo within one on the power play.

How it Happened:

Tahoe got on the board first, as Linden Alger came up the middle and scored his second goal of the season at the 3:08 mark of the first to give Tahoe the 1-0 lead early. Tahoe got the first chance at the power play in the game, as Nick Andrews was called for a high stick at the 7:11 mark of the first. Toledo killed off that penalty.

Tahoe struck again at the 16:32 mark of the first, this time in the form of Kevin Wall's 18th goal of the season as the Walleye fell to a 2-0 deficit, the score that held through the end of the first.

Riley McCourt took a high-sticking call just 21 seconds into the second period, giving Tahoe their second power play chance of the day early in the period. Toledo killed that penalty and went on a power play of their own at the 3:45 mark of the second as a result of a slashing minor against Tucker Ness. Tahoe scored short-handed, the first shorthanded goal against the Walleye this season. Devon Paliani was responsible for the goal, his 28th of the season.

The Walleye got that goal back, with Brandon Hawkins scoring his 27th goal of the season on the power play at the 5:08 mark of the second period. Riley McCourt got his 25th power play assist on the season with an assist on the goal, and Tanner Kelly got the secondary assist.

Tahoe went to their third power play of the day as Reilly Funk was called for a holding minor at the 8:48 mark of the second, which was killed off by Toledo. Johnny Waldron took a high-sticking penalty, Toledo's third of the day, going shorthanded for the fourth time on the day.

Just after the penalty to Waldron expired, Cam Hausinger and Tucker Ness each dropped the gloves, Hausinger's first fight as a Walleye. Each of them earned the five-minute major from the tilt at the 19:04 mark of the second period.

Toledo started the third period with a power play, as Mike Van Unen went to the box on a high-sticking minor 14 seconds into the third period. Tahoe killed off that penalty, but Toledo got another shot at the power play on a tripping call against Van Unen at the 8:15 mark of the third, which passed without a score.

The Walleye got a third chance at the power play in the period as Louka Henault shot a puck out of play, leading to a power play on the delay of game minor at the 11:13 mark of the third. Garrett Van Wyhe scored on that power play, bringing the Walleye within one for the first time since the first period, his 13th goal of the season. Colin Swoyer and Johnny Waldron got the assists on the goal. Brendon Michaelian scored his fourth goal in as many games, and his seventh on the season, just 13 seconds later from the point. Will MacKinnon and Reilly Funk got the assists on the game-tying goal.

Toledo kept the score tied until the end of the third after a hard-fought contest, leading to 3-on-3 overtime. Sloan Stanick secured the game-winner 2:05 into overtime, scoring his third goal of the weekend and his 20th on the season. Toledo finished the game 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, outshooting Tahoe 36-23.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Sloan Stanick, TAH (GWG, 1 A)

2 - D Brendon Michaelian, TOL (1 G)

3 - F Kevin Wall, TAH (1 G, 1 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye stay at home for another three games next weekend, starting with a Friday night matchup against the Indy Fuel, who they haven't seen since December 7th. Toledo currently holds a 3-0-1-0 record against the Fuel, looking to gain more ground on the division rival. Puck drop for the contest at the Huntington Center on Friday is set for 7:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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