South Carolina Drops Final Meeting with Allen, 7-1

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Justin Nachbaur

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Justin Nachbaur(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays took two of three games this weekend as they fell to the Allen Americans, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 6,243 fans.

Allen (33-23-5-0) scored early and often in the first period. Harrison Blaisdell opened the scoring 5:31 in, before Danny Katic doubled the advantage on the power play four minutes later. Colton Hargrove added to the lead with 8:58 remaining in the first period as the Americans took a 3-0 lead.

South Carolina (40-19-1-2) showed life quickly after Allen's third tally. Justin Nachbaur, playing in his 200th professional game, jammed home his second goal of the weekend cutting the deficit to two, 3-1.

In the second period, the Americans built the lead back to three on Blaisdell's second goal at the 7:57 mark before Michael Gildon and Colby McAuley added tallies in the final six minutes of the frame to give the visitors a 6-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Just over three-and-a-half minutes into the third, Gildon scored his second of the day putting Allen up by six and finishing off a 7-1 victory for the Americans.

South Carolina begins a five-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. EDT from the Idaho Central Arena.

___

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m..

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.