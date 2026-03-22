Beauregard Reaches 300 Points, But Lions Fall Short

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Despite recording his 300th career point in the ECHL, Anthony Beauregard couldn't prevent the Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) from dropping a 3-1 decision to the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins), leaders of the North Division, on Sunday.

The Lions came out strong in the opening period, generating the better scoring chances. They fired 12 shots on goal but were unable to beat the opposing netminder.

After a scoreless first period, the Nailers struck first in the second. Tanner Andrew opened the scoring by beating goaltender Hunter Jones.

Still in the middle frame, Ravis Ansons doubled the visitors' lead, allowing the West Virginia club to head into the intermission with a two-goal advantage.

In the third period, on the power play, Mathias Laferrière cut the deficit with his seventh goal of the season, beating goaltender Maxim Pavlenko with a quick shot. Defenseman Jacob Dion picked up an assist on the play, along with Anthony Beauregard, who reached the 300-point milestone in the ECHL.

As the Lions pushed to tie the game, Logan Pietila sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal late in regulation.

The Trois-Rivières squad will now head out on the road, beginning in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they will face the Oilers (Anaheim Ducks) on Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m. The Lions will then travel to Wichita, Kansas, to take on the Thunder (San Jose Sharks) on Sunday at 3 p.m. The next home game at Colisée Vidéotron is scheduled for Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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