Railers Slip by Thunder 4-3

Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Wheeler (left) vs. the Worcester Railers

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ryan Wheeler (left) vs. the Worcester Railers(Adirondack Thunder)

WORCESTER - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon, 4-3, in front of 6,030 at DCU Center.

Adirondack took an early lead in the first period as Grant Loven forced a turnover in the offensive zone with a big hit on Ross Mitton. That knocked the puck over to Brannon McManus and he beat goaltender Thomas Gale for a 1-0 lead. The goal was McManus' 26th of the year from Loven and Luke Reid just 2:47 into the game.

Less than one minute later, the Railers tied the game as Anthony Repaci set up Anthony Callin at the top of the crease. Callin slid the puck by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his 17th tally of the year 3:41 into the game. Repaci and Declan McDonnell picked up helpers to tie the game 1-1.

The Thunder got the lead back later in the first when Ryan Wheeler set up Dylan Wendt at the top of the crease for a tap in goal. It was Wendt's seventh of the year with 5:39 left in the first with assists from Wheeler and Brannon McManus, and Adirondack took the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Worcester scored twice to take a lead into the third. Ryan Miotto tied the game at two early in the second as he beat Jeremy Brodeur for his 11th goal of the year with the only assist from Lincoln Hatten. The goal came just 2:21 into the second after killing a penalty to tie the game 2-2.

With just over 15 seconds left in the second, a terrible bounce gave the Railers a 3-2 lead. Trying to clear the puck out from the top of the crease, it bounced off a defender and right into the net for an own goal. It was credited to Anthony Repaci and the Thunder trailed 3-2 to start the third.

Riley Piercey tipped in a wrist shot from Matt DeMelis early in the third to give the Railers a 4-2 lead. The goal came 3:52 into the final frame with assists from DeMelis and Adam Samuelsson.

The Thunder got one back as Patrick Grasso tipped in a shot that went over the shoulder of Thomas Gale to pull Adirondack within one goal. The Railers held on in the end for the 4-3 win.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena next Friday through Sunday against the Kalamazoo Wings. Fans can enjoy drink specials each game and Country Night is Saturday, March 28. The first 1,000 fans (21+) into the arena get a FREE Thunder / Michelob Ultra koozie and stay after the game for line dancing in Heritage Hall. Then Sunday is the final postgame skate of the season.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from March 22, 2026

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