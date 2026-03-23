Stanick's OT Winner Lifts Knight Monsters to Series Win over Walleye
Published on March 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, earned a series victory on the road as they defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.
In the first period, Tahoe got on the board first as Linden Alger scored his second goal of the season to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, it was Kevin Wall, who kept his scoring streak alive to give the Knight Monsters a 2-0 lead going into the second.
In the second period, on a Toledo power play, Devon Paliani and Kevin Wall teamed up for a shorthanded goal to put Tahoe up by 3. The goal was Paliani's 28th of the season. Later in the same power play, Toledo would get on the board as the reigning two-time ECHL MVP Brandon Hawkins scored to make it 3-1 Tahoe to end the second period.
In the third, Garrett Van Wyhe scored on the power play to cut Tahoe's lead to 1, and then just 13 seconds later, Brendon Michaelian scored again to tie the game at 3. After timely saves from Tahoe goaltender Dominic Basse, the game would head into overtime.
In OT, it took Sloan Stanick just two minutes to find the back of the net on a rebound in the far circle, giving Tahoe their second win in the overtime period this season.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, 2026, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the Marvel Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
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